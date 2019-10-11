Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Mary Scholze

Notice

Mary Scholze Notice
SCHOLZE Mary Kate Max, Jill and family would like
to thank everyone who
attended Mamie's funeral service.
Special thanks to the
nurses on Scotter Ward at
John Coupland Hospital,
Pink Orchid for the lovely flowers,
The Blues Club for their hospitality,
Zena's Top Nosh for the
excellent buffet and to
Cliff Bradley & Sons for their caring
and compassionate arrangements.
A total of £98.85 was raised for
The British Heart Foundation
in Mamie's memory.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019
