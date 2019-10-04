Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Mary Scholze Notice
SCHOLZE Mary Kate Peacefully following a short illness
on Wednesday 25th September 2019
at John Coupland Hospital
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Kurt.
Much loved mum of
Max and the late Kathy.
Loving grandma of
DJ & Rachel, Kellie & Shane,
Eve & Freya.
Great grandma of
Harley, Sienna, Ivy & Louie.
Mother in law of Dave & Jill.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 7th October at 10.40am.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019
