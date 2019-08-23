Home

Mary Marshall

Mary Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Mary Theresa
(Late of Hemswell Cliff) Passed away on Friday 9th August 2019
at Kettering General Hospital
aged 83 years
Loving wife of Don.
Mother of Malcolm.
Grandmother of Penny & David.
Funeral service will take place at
Hemswell Cemetery on
Monday 2nd September at 12.30pm
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
WRAC Association may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019
