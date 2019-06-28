|
|
|
MANJURA Mary Passed away peacefully on
Monday 17th June 2019
at Foxby Court Care Home,
aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Josef.
Much loved mum, grandma
& mother in law.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 5th July at 2.00pm
Family flowers only.
Donations is so desired to
Foxby Court Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 28, 2019