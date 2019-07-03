|
Riddle Martin Of Corringham passed away suddenly whilst pursuing his love of farming on 21st June 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
father of Mark, Andrew and Robert, dearest father in law of Jane and Beverley, loving grandfather of Eleanor, Ben, Harry and Katie.
A private cremation service will be followed by a service of
Thanksgiving for Martin's life at
St Lawrence Church, Corringham, on Monday 15th July at 2-00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to 'The Christie' may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 3, 2019