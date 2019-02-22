Home

Mark Page Notice
PAGE Mark On Wednesday 6th February 2019, aged 33 years.
Devoted dad, son, brother, nephew,
uncle, cousin & friend.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 5th March at 1.30pm
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Mark's memory
made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 22, 2019
