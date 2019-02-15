|
|
|
MORRIS Marjorie Peacefully surrounded
by her family
on Thursday 7th February 2019
at Redcote Residential Home, Lea
aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late George.
Much loved mum of Ann.
Mother in law of the late Brian.
Treasured nanna of David & Lynn.
Great nanna of Aisley & Sammie,
Kyle & Danielle.
Great great nanna of Fae.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 18th February at 1.20pm
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Redcote Residents fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
