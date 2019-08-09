Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:15
All Saints' Parish Church
Marjorie Curtis Notice
CURTIS Marjorie
(Formerly Sandham) Suddenly but peacefully on
Thursday 25th July 2019 at
Foxby Hill Care Home, aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of
the late Jack & Arthur.
Much loved mum of Linda, Lorna,
Barbara, John & the late Christopher.
A dear mother in law of
Philip, David & Margaret.
Treasured nana & great nana.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough, on
Thursday 15th August at 10.15am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research U.K
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 9, 2019
