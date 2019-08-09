Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30
St. Helen's Church
Lea
Marjorie Cuckson Notice
CUCKSON Marjorie Peacefully on
Friday 2nd August 2019
at Foxby Hill Care Home
aged 97 years.
Dearly beloved wife of
the late Cyril & Ralph.
Much loved mum & mother in law of
Brian & Ann, Keith & Danielle.
Special grandma of Mark & Liam.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Helen's Church, Lea on
Wednesday 14th August at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 9, 2019
