Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
Committal
Following Services
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
Marjorie Clarke Notice
CLARKE Marjorie On Saturday 9th February 2019 in the care of
Grosvenor House Nursing Home
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Gordon.
Much loved mum of Stephen & Antony.
A dear mother in law, grandma,
great grandma & sister.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough
on Monday 4th March at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
West Lindsey Dementia
Support Group may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
