BUSH Marilyn
'Blondie' Peacefully at home on
Saturday 31st August 2019
aged 68 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Mick.
Much loved mum of Anthony,
Steven, Michael & Jonathan.
Adored companion of Poppy.
Loved sister, auntie and
friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 16th September at 10.30am
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
St. Barnabas Hospice and
Marie Curie Cancer Care,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donations Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 13, 2019
