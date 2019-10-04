Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Davidson

Notice Condolences

Marguerite Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON Marguerite
(Margaret) Passed away peacefully
after a long illness, on
12th September 2019.
Beloved wife of Cliff.
Loving mother to Christine,
Marina, Karen and Terry.
Loving Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral will take place at St Thomas
of Canterbury at 10:30am,
on Friday 11th October 2019.
Followed by a committal service at Woodlands Crematorium Scunthorpe.
Donations to Alzheimer's Research UK, with all enquires to
Lincolnshire Coop Funeral Services.
North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS
Tel: 01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.