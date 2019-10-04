|
|
|
DAVIDSON Marguerite
(Margaret) Passed away peacefully
after a long illness, on
12th September 2019.
Beloved wife of Cliff.
Loving mother to Christine,
Marina, Karen and Terry.
Loving Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral will take place at St Thomas
of Canterbury at 10:30am,
on Friday 11th October 2019.
Followed by a committal service at Woodlands Crematorium Scunthorpe.
Donations to Alzheimer's Research UK, with all enquires to
Lincolnshire Coop Funeral Services.
North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS
Tel: 01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019