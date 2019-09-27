Home

Davidson Marguerite
"Margaret" Passed away peacefully
after a long illness,
on 12th September 2019.
Beloved wife of Cliff.
Loving Mother to Christine,
Marina, Karen and Terry.
Loving Nanna and Great Nanna.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Thomas of Canterbury at 10:30am, followed by a committal service at Woodlands Crematorium Scunthorpe.
Donations to Alzheimer's Research UK with all enquires to Lincolnshire
Coop Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS, Tel: 01427 612 131.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 27, 2019
