WRATH Margaret Peacefully whilst in
the loving care of
Foxby Hill Care Home on
Wednesday 6th February 2019
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Len.
Loving mum of Lesley, Hilary & John.
A dear mother in law.
A treasured nana,
great nana & great great nana.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Upton on
Thursday 21st February at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
LIVES First Responders
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
