Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30
Lincoln Crematorium
Margaret Warwick Notice
WARWICK Margaret Peacefully on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan.
Much loved mum of the late Vic.
Funeral service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Monday 5th August at 10.30am
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice & L.I.V.E.S,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 19, 2019
Read More
