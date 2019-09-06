Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
09:15
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:00
St. Genewys Church, Scotton
Margaret Bartle Notice
BARTLE Margaret On Sunday 25th August 2019 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim.
Much loved mother,
mother in law & granny.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 6th September at 9.20am.
A service of thanksgiving will take place
at St. Genewys Church, Scotton
on Monday 9th September at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 6, 2019
