|
|
|
KING Lorraine Elizabeth Suddenly on Friday 18th October 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Phil.
Much loved mum of Paul & Mark.
Loving mother in law of
Helene & Laura.
Cherished grandma of
Ashleigh, Reece, Max & Rosie.
Dear sister of Valerie & the late Andrea.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough on
Thursday 7th November at 10.15am
followed by a committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019