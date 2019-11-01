Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine King

Notice Condolences

Lorraine King Notice
KING Lorraine Elizabeth Suddenly on Friday 18th October 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Phil.
Much loved mum of Paul & Mark.
Loving mother in law of
Helene & Laura.
Cherished grandma of
Ashleigh, Reece, Max & Rosie.
Dear sister of Valerie & the late Andrea.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough on
Thursday 7th November at 10.15am
followed by a committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -