Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Lawrence

Notice Condolences

Leslie Lawrence Notice
Lawrence "Smiler"
Leslie Frank Passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years on
20th September 2019.
Dearly loved by family and friends.
Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium, Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 10:40am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to be shared between
St Barnabas Hospice and Marie Curie, and can be collected on the day or
sent with all enquiries to;
Lincolnshire Coop funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS Tel: 01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.