|
|
|
Lawrence "Smiler"
Leslie Frank Passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years on
20th September 2019.
Dearly loved by family and friends.
Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium, Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 10:40am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to be shared between
St Barnabas Hospice and Marie Curie, and can be collected on the day or
sent with all enquiries to;
Lincolnshire Coop funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS Tel: 01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019