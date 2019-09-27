|
|
|
BLACKMORE Lesley Joan After a very
short illness sadly
passed away at
Lincoln County Hospital
on the morning of
Monday 16th September 2019
aged 65 years.
A very much loved mum, nanny
& sister who will forever be missed.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 4th October at 11.20am.
Family flowers only.
There will be the opportunity to
make donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society, the families
choice of charity in memory of
Lesley's mum Joan.
Donations may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 27, 2019