WATERS Leon David Unexpectedly on
Monday 28th October 2019
aged 32 years.
Loving husband of Sarah.
Devoted daddy of
Ellie-May & Summer-Louise.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 22nd November at 10.40am
followed by interment.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
Leon's daughter's,
Ellie-May & Summer Louise
Made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 15, 2019