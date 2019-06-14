|
HALL Leighton On Monday 27th May 2019,
aged 25 years.
Devoted son of Niki.
A special brother of Spencer.
Treasured grandson of Dot.
Loving nephew of Clare & Leigh.
A dear cousin of Cai.
Great friend to so many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 17th June at 11.30am
followed by private interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Be The Difference may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 14, 2019
