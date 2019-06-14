Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leighton Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leighton Hall

Notice Condolences

Leighton Hall Notice
HALL Leighton On Monday 27th May 2019,
aged 25 years.
Devoted son of Niki.
A special brother of Spencer.
Treasured grandson of Dot.
Loving nephew of Clare & Leigh.
A dear cousin of Cai.
Great friend to so many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 17th June at 11.30am
followed by private interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Be The Difference may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.