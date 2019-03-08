|
WILLOUGHBY Kenneth (Ken) Passed away peacefully
on 26th February 2019.
Loving husband of Pauline, Father to Kevin, father in law to Liza, Grandfather to Sophie, Max & Gracie.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 21st March 2019
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe at 10.40am.
Flowers welcome but donations
in Ken's memory are being collected
in aid of Cancer Research UK and can be sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
