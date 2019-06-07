Home

MOODY Kenneth Passed away peacefully
following a short illness
at St Michaels View, Retford
on Saturday 1st June 2019
aged 86 years.
A devoted husband of Mary.
A loving dad of
Lynn, Neil & the late Alan.
Much loved father in law of Collette.
A special grandad
of Kathryn, Thomas, Luke & Olivia.
A good friend to many.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Bassetlaw Hospice
For funeral details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 7, 2019
