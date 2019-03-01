|
BEETHAM Kenneth Campbell Peacefully at home on
18th February, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband
of the late Audrey and
much loved by family and friends.
The celebration of Kenneth's life will take place at All Saints' Church, Upton on Thursday 28th February at 2.30pm, followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for Prostate Cancer UK would be gratefully received c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF. Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
