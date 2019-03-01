Home

POWERED BY

Services
JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Beetham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Beetham

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Beetham Notice
BEETHAM Kenneth Campbell Peacefully at home on
18th February, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband
of the late Audrey and
much loved by family and friends.
The celebration of Kenneth's life will take place at All Saints' Church, Upton on Thursday 28th February at 2.30pm, followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for Prostate Cancer UK would be gratefully received c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF. Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.