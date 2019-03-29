|
BRIGGS Ken Passed away peacefully
on 09/03/2019.
Beloved father of Carol. Father In Law to Trev.
Grandad to Robert and Liam
and Great Grandad to Finley.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 09/04/2019 at 1pm at
All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired in Ken's
memory to All Saints Church,
Heapham can be sent to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS. Tel; 01427 612 131.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 29, 2019
