MARSHALL Keith The family of the late Keith would
like to thank everyone who attended
the service and sent
cards & messages of sympathy.
Thank you to everyone who donated
in Keith's memory, £1000.58
has been raised to date for
Lindsey Lodge Hospice.
Thank you to Tim Abrams for a
comforting and caring service and to
Cliff Bradley & Sons for their
caring and efficient arrangements.
Many thanks also to The Sun & Anchor
for the refreshments.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 15, 2019
