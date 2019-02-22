|
MARSHALL Keith Keith lost his fight to cancer on Monday 11th February 2019.
Son of Jose and the late Walter.
Brother to Stuart
and a great friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 25th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Keith's memory to benefit
Lindsey Lodge Hospice
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 22, 2019
