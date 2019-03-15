|
|
|
THORPE June Peacefully on
Sunday 10th March 2019
at Ferndene Care Home,
aged 84 years.
Reunited with her late husband Alan.
Much loved mum, mother in law,
sister, nan, great nan & aunty.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 22nd March at 10.00am.
Flowers will be received.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More