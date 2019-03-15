Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
June Thorpe

June Thorpe Notice
THORPE June Peacefully on
Sunday 10th March 2019
at Ferndene Care Home,
aged 84 years.
Reunited with her late husband Alan.
Much loved mum, mother in law,
sister, nan, great nan & aunty.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 22nd March at 10.00am.
Flowers will be received.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 15, 2019
