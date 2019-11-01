|
WHARTON John Stanley Peacefully on
Friday 18th October 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Ann.
Loving dad of Ian, Steven & Daniel.
Father in law of Sam.
Brother of Peter & Jenny.
Grandad of Emily & Henry
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Beckingham on
Monday 4th November at 11.00am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
All Saints' Church, Beckingham
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019