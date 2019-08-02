|
|
|
SWANNACK John Barry
'Barry' Peacefully at home
following a short illness
on Wednesday 24th July 2019
aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of Kath.
Much loved stepdad.
Cherished grandad & great grandad.
Good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Martins Church, Blyton on
Friday 2nd August at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthopre
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K &
The British Heart Foundation
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 2, 2019