|
|
|
ROBINSON John Henry Sadly passed away at
Bassetlaw District General Hospital
on Sunday 10th November 2019
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Elsie.
Much loved father of Stephanie,
Carole, John, Paul, Karen, Neil
and their families.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Thursday 28th November
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
West Stockwith Village Hall
made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 22, 2019