Notice MCGLYNN John Brenda and family would like to thank

everyone who attended the

funeral service of John and who sent

cards and messages of sympathy.

A special thank you to the

Intensive Care Unit

at Lincoln County Hospital,

also thank you Doctor Imam

of Cleveland Surgery.

Thank you to everyone who donated

in John's memory, £574.95 was raised

for the Intensive Care Unit at

Lincoln County Hospital.

A sincere thank you to

Monsignor Thomas McGovern for the

comforting and caring service and

also to Cliff Bradley & Sons,

especially Edward for their sincere

and efficient arrangements for John.

Also many thanks to

Thonock Park Golf Club

