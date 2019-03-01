|
MCGLYNN John Brenda and family would like to thank
everyone who attended the
funeral service of John and who sent
cards and messages of sympathy.
A special thank you to the
Intensive Care Unit
at Lincoln County Hospital,
also thank you Doctor Imam
of Cleveland Surgery.
Thank you to everyone who donated
in John's memory, £574.95 was raised
for the Intensive Care Unit at
Lincoln County Hospital.
A sincere thank you to
Monsignor Thomas McGovern for the
comforting and caring service and
also to Cliff Bradley & Sons,
especially Edward for their sincere
and efficient arrangements for John.
Also many thanks to
Thonock Park Golf Club
for the refreshments.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
