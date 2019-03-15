|
LOWTHER JOHN CHARLES Suddenly at home on
3rd March, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, wonderful dad of
Cheryl and stepfather of Carol and George. Also a much loved grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.
The service of celebration of
John's life will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 21 st March at 12 noon.
No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers will be shared between
LIVES and the Lincolnshire Regiment Benevolent Fund c/o
JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 15, 2019
