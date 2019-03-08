Home

POWERED BY

Services
JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Harris

Notice Condolences

John Harris Notice
BROUGHAM JOHN HARRIS Passed away peacefully on
2nd March, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, wonderful dad of Angela and Richard and much loved grandfather
of Matthew, Robert, Jessica, Rowan, William, Alison and Amanda.
The service of celebration of John's
life will be held at St Helen's Church,
Willingham on Thursday 14th March at 11am. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received and will be shared
between local cancer charities
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF. Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.