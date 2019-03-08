|
BROUGHAM JOHN HARRIS Passed away peacefully on
2nd March, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, wonderful dad of Angela and Richard and much loved grandfather
of Matthew, Robert, Jessica, Rowan, William, Alison and Amanda.
The service of celebration of John's
life will be held at St Helen's Church,
Willingham on Thursday 14th March at 11am. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received and will be shared
between local cancer charities
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF. Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
