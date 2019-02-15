|
Hallam John Leslie 3.5.1928 - 29.1.2019
It is with deep sadness that Philip & Lorraine announce the
passing of their much loved father, Jack. Taken peacefully in his sleep
after a very short illness.
Jack will be much missed by everyone including grandchildren Chantelle, Nicola, Stacey, Craig, Kylie and April and son in law Paul.
Jacks funeral will be at 12:00 on
March 4th at St Stephen's Methodist Church.
All who knew Jack are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on Jack's behalf to Mayflower Sanctuary can be made on the day or via Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
