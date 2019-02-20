|
Gleadell John Passed away suddenly at his home in Springthorpe on 9th February 2019 aged 79 years.
Loving husband of the late Kate, much loved father and father in law of Sally and Guy, Jane and David, proud Grandpa of Becca, James, Jack and Rosie and a dear Brother of Sue.
A Private Cremation Service will be followed by a Service of Celebration for John's life at St Paul's Church Morton, Gainsborough on Thursday
7th March at 2-00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to St Barnabas Hospice and/or The Army Benevolent Fund may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
