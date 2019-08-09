|
FIELDSON John William Peacefully at home
Surrounded by his family on
Monday 29th July 2019 aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret.
Much loved dad of
Jane, Paul, Michael & Matthew.
A dear father in law of
David, Sue, Rosi & Jayne.
Treasured grandad of
Rebecca & Elizabeth,
Thomas, Lorna & Harry,
Henry & George, Poppy & Kathryn.
Great grandad of Flora.
A private family committal service
will take place prior to a
service of thanksgiving at
St. Laurence's Church, Corringham on
Monday 12th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice,
Marie Curie Cancer Care and the
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air
Ambulance, cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 9, 2019