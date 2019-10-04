|
|
|
ROBERTS Joe 'Boy' Peacefully following
a short illness on
Friday 20th September 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 60 years.
Much loved dad of
Kerry, Carl, Chrissy, Bryony & Jodie.
Dearly loved grandad, brother,
brother in law, uncle & great uncle.
Loving partner of Anne.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Friday 11th October at 9.30am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019