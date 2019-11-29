|
|
|
STAINTON Joan Margaret
(Née Marshall)
Formerly of Scotter Peacefully at
Scotter Ward, John Coupland Hospital
on Monday 18th November 2019
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Clifford.
Much loved mum of David & Janet.
Dear mother in law of Steve.
Loving grandma of Claire & Lauren.
A dear big grandma to
Jessica, Leo & Ethan.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 4th December
at 10.40am. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite
made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 29, 2019