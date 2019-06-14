|
CLIFTON Joan Elizabeth
(nee Horton) Following a long illness on
Thursday 30th May 2019
at Cherry Holt Care Home, Retford
aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Maurice (Jim).
Dearly loved sister of
Margaret, Harold, David, Susan
and the late Barbara & Rosalie.
Much loved auntie.
Dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Misterton Methodist Church
on Monday 24th June at 10.45am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Five Villages First Responders
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 14, 2019
