Powell Jevan Brooke Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2019 at home surrounded by family, aged 77 years.
Much loved Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and friend to all.
He will be dearly missed and remain
in our hearts forever.
Jevan's funeral will take place
at Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 10.30am, all welcome.
Family flowers only, donations welcome to Marie Curie Nurses
and St Barnabas at Home c/o
Jonathan Whiting Independent Funeral Directors, 1-5 Queen St. Lincoln,
LN5 8LB. 01522 589942.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019