Home

POWERED BY

Services
JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Williams

Notice Condolences

Jeff Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Jeff Peacefully at home on
8th July, aged 76 years.
Much loved partner of the late Ann Williams, a beloved dad, grandad, great-grandad and a good friend to many.
The service of Celebration of Jeff's life will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 26th July at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received and will be shared between Upton and Kexby Playing Field and Upton and Kexby Village Hall.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.