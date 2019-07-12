|
|
|
WILLIAMS Jeff Peacefully at home on
8th July, aged 76 years.
Much loved partner of the late Ann Williams, a beloved dad, grandad, great-grandad and a good friend to many.
The service of Celebration of Jeff's life will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 26th July at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received and will be shared between Upton and Kexby Playing Field and Upton and Kexby Village Hall.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 12, 2019