Riggall Jeanne Peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital,
aged 64 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael.
Much loved mum of Oliver, Simon,
James and the late Alex.
Dearly loved sister, sister in law,
auntie & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 28th August
at 12.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019