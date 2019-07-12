Home

Jean Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY Jean Peacefully surrounded
by her family
on Thursday
4th July 2019 at
Redcote Residential Home, Lea
aged 89 years.
Much loved mum, mother in law,
nanna, great nanna, great great nanna,
sister and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 17th July at 11.20am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Redcote Residents Fund
may be sent to
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 12, 2019
