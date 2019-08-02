Home

Jean Needham

Jean Needham Notice
NEEDHAM Jean The family of Jean would like
to thank everyone for their kind words,
messages and much valued support
at this sad time.
Also thank you to
Major Christine Standing
for the lovely service, Foxby Court and
the District Nurses for their care in
Jean's last months.
Thanks to all who have donated to the
RNLI in Jean's memory
the total raised to date is £287.00
Finally, thank you to Cliff Bradley & Sons
for their efficient and
caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 2, 2019
