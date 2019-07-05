Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Needham

Notice Condolences

Jean Needham Notice
NEEDHAM Jean Peacefully on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
at Foxby Court Residential Home
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Lawrence.
Much loved mother of the late Paul.
A dear mother in law of Jackie.
Loving nan of Stuart & great nan.
Dearly loved foster mum of Jen and
her husband Graham.
Treasured foster nan of
Tracey & Adrian. Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Gainsborough Salvation Army Citadel
on Friday 19th July at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Northorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the R.N.L.I
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.