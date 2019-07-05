|
|
|
NEEDHAM Jean Peacefully on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
at Foxby Court Residential Home
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Lawrence.
Much loved mother of the late Paul.
A dear mother in law of Jackie.
Loving nan of Stuart & great nan.
Dearly loved foster mum of Jen and
her husband Graham.
Treasured foster nan of
Tracey & Adrian. Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Gainsborough Salvation Army Citadel
on Friday 19th July at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Northorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the R.N.L.I
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 5, 2019