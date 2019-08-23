|
|
|
Hudson Janet Mary Peacefully on
Tuesday 13th August 2019
at Grosvenor House Nursing Home,
East Stockwith aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Geoff.
Dearly beloved mum of Claire
and the late Christopher.
Loving mother in law of Noel.
Grandma of Charles.
Sister of the late Clifford & Margaret.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough on
Thursday 29th August at 10.15am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research U.K. and
the Cystic Fibrosis Trust
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019