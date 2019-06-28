|
|
|
ASPINALL James Leslie
'Les' Peacefully on Saturday 8th June 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 78 years.
Father, grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle,
great uncle & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Mattersey on
Monday 1st July at 1.00pm
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 28, 2019