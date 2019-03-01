Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30
All Saints' Parish Church
Misterton
Jack Varah Notice
VARAH Jack Tragically on
Monday
11th February 2019
aged 18 years.
Cherished son of Rebecca & James.
Special brother of Joe.
Loving boyfriend of Maddie.
Treasured grandson.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Misterton on
Saturday 9th March at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
